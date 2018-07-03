Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Suzanne Slade

Suzanne Slade holds a mechanical engineering degree and worked on NASA’s Delta IV rockets. Her recent titles include The Inventor’s Secret, Friends for Freedom, With Books and Bricks, and Climbing Lincoln’s Steps. She lives in Illinois, and she invites you to visit her online at suzanneslade.com.

