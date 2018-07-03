Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Veronica Miller Jamison

Veronica Miller Jamison is an illustrator whose clients include Essence Magazine, Bloomingdales, and Hallmark. A Computer Called Katherine is her debut picture book. She is an alumna of Howard University and Drexel University, and she lives outside Philadelphia. She invites you to visit her online at veronicamarche.com.

Read More Arrow Icon