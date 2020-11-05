Jennifer Swanson
Jennifer Swanson is an award winning children’s author of more than 40 nonfiction and fiction books, including National Geographic Kids Brain Games, Super Gear: Nanotechnology and Sports Team Up, which was named a National Science Teaching Association’s Best STEM Book of 2017, and Save the Crash-test Dummies which received a Parent’s Choice Gold Award.Read More
By the Author
The Secret Science of Sports
Why does a football spiral? How do some athletes jump so high? The answer is science! The Secret Science of Sports helps kids better understand…