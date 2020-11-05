Jennifer Swanson, author, The Secret Science of Sports

Jennifer Swanson is an award winning children’s author of more than 40 nonfiction and fiction books, including National Geographic Kids Brain Games, Super Gear: Nanotechnology and Sports Team Up, which was named a National Science Teaching Association’s Best STEM Book of 2017, and Save the Crash-test Dummies which received a Parent’s Choice Gold Award.
