Everything You Need to Ace Chemistry in One Big Fat Notebook
Everything You Need to Ace Chemistry in One Big Fat Notebook

by Workman Publishing

by Jennifer Swanson

Trade Paperback
Trade Paperback

On Sale

Sep 1, 2020

Page Count

528 Pages

Publisher

ISBN-13

9781523504251

Genre

Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Nonfiction / Science & Nature / Chemistry

Description

Chemistry? No problem! 

This Big Fat Notebook covers everything you need to know during a year of high school chemistry class, breaking down one big bad subject into accessible units. Learn to study better and get better grades using mnemonic devices, definitions, diagrams, educational doodles, and quizzes to recap it all. 

Including: 
  • Atoms, elements, compounds and mixtures
  • The periodic table
  • Quantum theory
  • Bonding
  • The mole
  • Chemical reactions and calculations 
  • Gas laws 
  • Solubility 
  • pH scale
  • Titrations 
  • Le Chatelier's principle
  • …and much more!

Praise

"Excellent supplements for standard textbooks, offering readers friendly introductions to foundational concepts while using plain language, clear examples, and end-of-chapter quizzes to reinforce key concepts."
Booklist
 
