Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Shopping Cart
Everything You Need to Ace Chemistry in One Big Fat Notebook
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around September 1, 2020. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
Chemistry? No problem!
This Big Fat Notebook covers everything you need to know during a year of high school chemistry class, breaking down one big bad subject into accessible units. Learn to study better and get better grades using mnemonic devices, definitions, diagrams, educational doodles, and quizzes to recap it all.
Including:
This Big Fat Notebook covers everything you need to know during a year of high school chemistry class, breaking down one big bad subject into accessible units. Learn to study better and get better grades using mnemonic devices, definitions, diagrams, educational doodles, and quizzes to recap it all.
Including:
- Atoms, elements, compounds and mixtures
- The periodic table
- Quantum theory
- Bonding
- The mole
- Chemical reactions and calculations
- Gas laws
- Solubility
- pH scale
- Titrations
- Le Chatelier's principle
- …and much more!
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Praise
"Excellent supplements for standard textbooks, offering readers friendly introductions to foundational concepts while using plain language, clear examples, and end-of-chapter quizzes to reinforce key concepts."
—Booklist
—Booklist