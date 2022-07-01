Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Everything You Need to Ace Biology in One Big Fat Notebook
Everything You Need to Ace Biology in One Big Fat Notebook

by Workman Publishing

by Matthew Brown

Trade Paperback
Trade Paperback

On Sale

Apr 27, 2021

Page Count

528 Pages

Publisher

Workman Publishing Company

ISBN-13

9781523504367

Genre

Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Nonfiction / Science & Nature / Biology

Description

Biology? No Problem!

This Big Fat Notebook covers everything you need to know during a year of high school BIOLOGY class, breaking down one big bad subject into accessible units. Including: biological classification, cell theory, photosynthesis, bacteria, viruses, mold, fungi, the human body, plant and animal reproduction, DNA & RNA, evolution, genetic engineering, the ecosystem and more.
Study better with mnemonic devices, definitions, diagrams, educational doodles, and quizzes to recap it all.

Millions and millions of BIG FAT NOTEBOOKS sold!
 


 

