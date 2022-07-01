Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Everything You Need to Ace Geometry in One Big Fat Notebook
Everything You Need to Ace Geometry in One Big Fat Notebook

by Workman Publishing

by Christy Needham

Trade Paperback

On Sale

Sep 1, 2020

Page Count

624 Pages

Publisher

workman-publishing-company

ISBN-13

9781523504374

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Mathematics / Geometry

Description

Geometry? No problem! 

This Big Fat Notebook covers everything you need to know during a year of high school geometry class, breaking down one big bad subject into accessible units. Learn to study better and get better grades using mnemonic devices, definitions, diagrams, educational doodles, and quizzes to recap it all. 

Featuring: 
  • Logic and reasoning
  • Parallel lines
  • Triangles and congruence 
  • Trapezoids and kites
  • Ratio and proportion 
  • The pythagorean theorem 
  • The fundamentals of circles 
  • Area
  • Volume of prisms and cylinders 
  • And more 

What's Inside

Praise

"Excellent supplements for standard textbooks, offering readers friendly introductions to foundational concepts while using plain language, clear examples, and end-of-chapter quizzes to reinforce key concepts."
Booklist
Big Fat Notebooks