Everything You Need to Ace Pre-Algebra and Algebra I in One Big Fat Notebook
Everything You Need to Ace Pre-Algebra and Algebra I in One Big Fat Notebook

by Workman Publishing

by Jason Wang

Trade Paperback

Oct 5, 2021

640 Pages

Teen & Young Adult / Young Adult Nonfiction / Mathematics / Algebra

Millions and millions of BIG FAT NOTEBOOKS sold!
 
Pre-Algebra & Algebra 1? No Problem!
The BIG FAT NOTEBOOK covers everything you need to know during a year of Pre-Algebra and Algebra 1 class, breaking down one big fat subject into accessible units. Including: The number system, ratios, and proportions, scientific notation, introduction and equations, functions, graphing a line, square roots and cube roots, polynomial operations, quadratic functions, and more.
Study better with:
-Mnemonic devices
-Definitions
-Diagrams
-Educational doodles
-and quizzes to recap it all
and get better grades!

Big Fat Notebooks