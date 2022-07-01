Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>
Everything You Need to Ace Pre-Algebra and Algebra I in One Big Fat Notebook
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 5, 2021. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Millions and millions of BIG FAT NOTEBOOKS sold!
Pre-Algebra & Algebra 1? No Problem!
The BIG FAT NOTEBOOK covers everything you need to know during a year of Pre-Algebra and Algebra 1 class, breaking down one big fat subject into accessible units. Including: The number system, ratios, and proportions, scientific notation, introduction and equations, functions, graphing a line, square roots and cube roots, polynomial operations, quadratic functions, and more.
Study better with:
-Mnemonic devices
-Definitions
-Diagrams
-Educational doodles
-and quizzes to recap it all
and get better grades!
