The Big Fat High School Algebra 1 Workbook

Description

The ultimate Algebra 1 workbook that provides support for students at all levels as they navigate foundational concepts in algebra. Helpful recaps, hundreds of practice opportunities, a variety of question types, and a stepped-out solution process help students solidify their understanding of Algebra 1.



Students love the direct, accessible approach of Everything You Need to Ace Pre-Algebra & Algebra 1 in One Big Fat Notebook. This hands-on workbook takes the same approach of easy-to-understand explanations of key concepts reinforced with examples solved step by step, fun doodles, helpful captions and call outs, and hundreds of exercises to provide additional practice of the Algebra 1 concepts students learn in class. Each question has a detailed answer explanation in the back of the book, allowing students to determine not only whether they got the answer right or wrong, but why.

