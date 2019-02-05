25% OFF & FREE SHIPPING ON ORDERS OVER $35! Use Code: THANKFUL

The Upper Case: Trouble in Capital City
by Tara Lazar

Illustrated by Ross MacDonald

Award Award icon Junior Library Guild Selection, 2019

On Sale

Oct 15, 2019

Page Count

32 Pages

Publisher

Little Brown Young Readers Logo

ISBN-13

9781368027656

Genre

Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Concepts / Words

Description

Just when Private I thinks all is calm-now that he’s cracked the case of 7 Ate 9-Question Mark storms into the office.

Mark is worried. All the uppercase letters are M-I-S-S-I-N-G! But that’s absurd. This is CAPITAL City!

Private I is the last letter standing. Will he solve his BIGGEST mystery yet, the UPPER CASE, before it’s too late?!

Filled with the same humor, wit, and quirkiness of the hit 7 Ate 9: The Untold Story, comes another laugh-out-loud whodunit.

Praise

A Junior Library Guild Selection
