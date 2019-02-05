25% OFF & FREE SHIPPING ON ORDERS OVER $35! Use Code: THANKFUL
The Upper Case: Trouble in Capital City
Junior Library Guild Selection, 2019
Just when Private I thinks all is calm-now that he’s cracked the case of 7 Ate 9-Question Mark storms into the office.
Mark is worried. All the uppercase letters are M-I-S-S-I-N-G! But that’s absurd. This is CAPITAL City!
Private I is the last letter standing. Will he solve his BIGGEST mystery yet, the UPPER CASE, before it’s too late?!
Filled with the same humor, wit, and quirkiness of the hit 7 Ate 9: The Untold Story, comes another laugh-out-loud whodunit.
Praise for The Upper Case: Trouble in Capital City:
A Junior Library Guild Selection