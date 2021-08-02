Time Flies
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Time Flies

Down to the Last Minute

by Tara Lazar

Illustrated by Ross MacDonald

Little Brown Young Readers Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780759554924

USD: $17.99  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: April 26th 2022

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Humorous Stories

PAGE COUNT: 40

Hardcover
The team behind 7 Ate 9 and The Upper Case: Trouble in Capital City is back with another installment of their pun-filled detective noir Private I series. This time, Private I is in a race to find all the missing clocks in town!

In the colorful and letter-filled Capital City, there's never a moment's rest for Private I, the city's best investigator. Trouble seems to always have a way of finding him—trouble with a capital T. On this particular day, T tells Private I that his watch is missing. And T isn't alone—the citizens of Capital City have lost track of timepieces all over town! Can Private I catch the perp and make up for lost time before it's too late?

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Private I