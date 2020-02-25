Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Upper Case: Trouble in Capital City
Just when Private I thinks all is calm-now that he’s cracked the case of 7 Ate 9-Question Mark storms into the office.
Mark is worried. All the uppercase letters are M-I-S-S-I-N-G! But that’s absurd. This is CAPITAL City!
Private I is the last letter standing. Will he solve his BIGGEST mystery yet, the UPPER CASE, before it’s too late?!
Filled with the same humor, wit, and quirkiness of the hit 7 Ate 9: The Untold Story, comes another laugh-out-loud whodunit.
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
PRAISE FOR 7 ATE 9
"Pun fun reigns over this fast-paced whodunit. Counting has never been so mysterious or so much fun."—Kirkus Reviews
"Pun fun reigns over this fast-paced whodunit. Counting has never been so mysterious or so much fun."—Kirkus Reviews
PRAISE FOR 7 ATE 9
"An A-1 purchase for those who love plays on words, mysteries, and humorous tales."—School Library Journal (starred review)
"An A-1 purchase for those who love plays on words, mysteries, and humorous tales."—School Library Journal (starred review)