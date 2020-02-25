Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Upper Case: Trouble in Capital City

The Upper Case: Trouble in Capital City

by

Illustrated by

Just when Private I thinks all is calm-now that he’s cracked the case of 7 Ate 9-Question Mark storms into the office.

Mark is worried. All the uppercase letters are M-I-S-S-I-N-G! But that’s absurd. This is CAPITAL City!

Private I is the last letter standing. Will he solve his BIGGEST mystery yet, the UPPER CASE, before it’s too late?!

Filled with the same humor, wit, and quirkiness of the hit 7 Ate 9: The Untold Story, comes another laugh-out-loud whodunit.

Read More

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Concepts / Words

On Sale: October 4th 2019

Price: $17.99 / $22.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9781368053471

Little Brown Young Readers Logo
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Praise

PRAISE FOR 7 ATE 9

"Pun fun reigns over this fast-paced whodunit. Counting has never been so mysterious or so much fun."—Kirkus Reviews
PRAISE FOR 7 ATE 9

"An A-1 purchase for those who love plays on words, mysteries, and humorous tales."—School Library Journal (starred review)
Read More Read Less