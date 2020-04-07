Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Sonrisas for Baby

Sonrisas for Baby

A Little Book of Smiles

by

Illustrated by

A sweet English/Spanish bilingual board book that proves smiles can brighten any day.

Everyone has smiles for baby–From un amigo to la familia to las rana and un pez, in this charming board book that gently infuses easy Spanish vocabulary into the text.

The spare and simple Spanish is accessible for both bilingual parents and those who wish to introduce Spanish to their little ones. Either way, parents won’t be able to resist giving muchos sonrisas as they share this bilingual read aloud, filled with bold, graphic illustrations, with their little bébé!
Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Fiction / Concepts / Words

On Sale: December 1st 2020

Price: $7.99 / $11.99 (CAD)

Page Count: 22

ISBN-13: 9780316537957

Board book
Edition: Bilingual edition

