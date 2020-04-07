Sonrisas for Baby

Everyone has smiles for baby–From un amigo to la familia to las rana and un pez, in this charming board book that gently infuses easy Spanish vocabulary into the text.





The spare and simple Spanish is accessible for both bilingual parents and those who wish to introduce Spanish to their little ones. Either way, parents won’t be able to resist giving muchos sonrisas as they share this bilingual read aloud, filled with bold, graphic illustrations, with their little bébé!