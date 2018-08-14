Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Lawrence in the Fall
When Lawrence Fox’s teacher announces that students will be presenting their collections at show-and-tell, Lawrence realizes he doesn’t have anything to share.
Luckily, Papa knows just what to do to help! Together, they venture into the woods. Lawrence is scared at first, but as he grows comfortable in the forest, he starts to recognize its magic, and how beautiful and unique each tree and leaf is, allowing him to gather a splendid, one-of-a-kind collection of his own!
What's Inside
Reader Reviews
Praise
"Salati (In a Small Kingdom) builds the visual arc and emotional landscape of the story with soft pencil lines, muted browns and blues, and sensitive characterizations, lingering just enough on anxious moments that Lawrence's newfound confidence feels like a big reward."—Publishers Weekly (starred review)
"Readers will want to head out to discover a collection of their own."—Kirkus Reviews
"This delightful seasonal story will inspire its young audience to do some leaf collecting of their own."—SLJ