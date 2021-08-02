Watercolor Life

Discover the joy and versatility of watercolors with forty gorgeously illustrated lessons for any skill level.

Watercolors are beautiful in their simplicity: a basic palette of paints, a few brushes, and nice thick paper will do the job. The medium is also beautiful, though, in its depths and complexities. Here, watercolor artist and instructor Emma Block focuses on techniques, materials, and lessons to help you explore new watercolor techniques, build creative confidence, and discover your unique style of painting. She'll show you–with clear, step-by-step instructions–how to paint everything from people, plants, and animals perfect for framing to patterns and washes perfect for stationery and housewares.

The forty lessons cover useful topics like: