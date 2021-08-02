Watercolor Life
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Watercolor Life

40 Joy-Filled Lessons to Spark Your Creativity

by Emma Block

Running Press Logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Apple Books Barnes & Noble Google Play See All

ebook / ISBN-13: 9780762475353

USD: $13.99  /  CAD: $16.99

ON SALE: April 5th 2022

Genre: Nonfiction / Art / Techniques / Watercolor Painting

PAGE COUNT: 176

ebook
Discover the joy and versatility of watercolors with forty gorgeously illustrated lessons for any skill level.
 
Watercolors are beautiful in their simplicity: a basic palette of paints, a few brushes, and nice thick paper will do the job. The medium is also beautiful, though, in its depths and complexities. Here, watercolor artist and instructor Emma Block focuses on techniques, materials, and lessons to help you explore new watercolor techniques, build creative confidence, and discover your unique style of painting. She'll show you–with clear, step-by-step instructions–how to paint everything from people, plants, and animals perfect for framing to patterns and washes perfect for stationery and housewares. 
 
The forty lessons cover useful topics like:
  • Quality materials and how they can elevate your craft
  • Color theory 101 to help you confidently create artwork all your own
  • A techniques glossary full of exciting new skills to learn
  • Tips for finding creative inspiration in your everyday life

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews