The Joy of Watercolor
40 Happy Lessons for Painting the World Around You
Enjoy the meditative art of watercolor with simple supplies and easy-to-follow instructions!Read More
For a soothing boost of creativity and whimsy, try your hand at watercolor. With a few simple steps, anyone can discover their artistic side, and achieve moments of peace and tranquility doing so. Forty straightforward lessons promise fun and colorful results: no previous artistic skill required. This simple painting medium produces colorful, modern paintings to adorn invitations, gifts, and walls.
The 40 lessons cover useful topics like:
- painting on vacation
- painting your pets
- layering colors
- mixing colors
- painting flowers and plants
