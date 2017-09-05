Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Joy of Watercolor

40 Happy Lessons for Painting the World Around You

by

Enjoy the meditative art of watercolor with simple supplies and easy-to-follow instructions!

For a soothing boost of creativity and whimsy, try your hand at watercolor. With a few simple steps, anyone can discover their artistic side, and achieve moments of peace and tranquility doing so. Forty straightforward lessons promise fun and colorful results: no previous artistic skill required. This simple painting medium produces colorful, modern paintings to adorn invitations, gifts, and walls.

The 40 lessons cover useful topics like:

  • painting on vacation
  • painting your pets
  • layering colors
  • mixing colors
  • painting flowers and plants
Supplies are minimal: a basic palette of watercolors and a selection of brushes, plus nice thick paper, will do the job, yielding bright and whimsical results guaranteed to bring color to any gray day. Painting your own beautiful cards and artwork is within reach!
Genre: Nonfiction / Crafts & Hobbies / Painting

On Sale: August 7th 2018

Price: $18 / $23.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 176

ISBN-13: 9780762463299

What's Inside

