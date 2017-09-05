The Joy of Watercolor

painting on vacation

painting your pets

layering colors

mixing colors

painting flowers and plants

For a soothing boost of creativity and whimsy, try your hand at watercolor. With a few simple steps, anyone can discover their artistic side, and achieve moments of peace and tranquility doing so. Forty straightforward lessons promise fun and colorful results: no previous artistic skill required. This simple painting medium produces colorful, modern paintings to adorn invitations, gifts, and walls.The 40 lessons cover useful topics like:Supplies are minimal: a basic palette of watercolors and a selection of brushes, plus nice thick paper, will do the job, yielding bright and whimsical results guaranteed to bring color to any gray day. Painting your own beautiful cards and artwork is within reach!