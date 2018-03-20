Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Joy of Watercolor
40 Happy Lessons for Painting the World Around You
Enjoy the meditative art of watercolor with simple supplies, forty colorful illustrated lessons, and easy step-by-step instructions!
For a soothing boost of creativity and whimsy, try your hand at watercolor. With a few simple steps, anyone can discover their artistic side and achieve moments of peace and tranquility. Forty straightforward lessons promise fun and colorful results — no pressure and no skill required. This simple painting medium produces colorful, modern paintings to adorn invitations, gifts, and walls.
The forty lessons cover useful topics like:
- Painting on vacation
- Painting your pets
- Layering colors
- Mixing colors
- Painting flowers and plants
The supplies are simple: a basic palette of watercolors, a selection of brushes, and nice thick paper will do the job. Your bright, whimsical art is guaranteed to bring color to any gray day. It’s never too late to pick up a new hobby — start painting your own beautiful cards and artwork today!
