The Joy of Watercolor

Enjoy the meditative art of watercolor with simple supplies, forty colorful illustrated lessons, and easy step-by-step instructions!





For a soothing boost of creativity and whimsy, try your hand at watercolor. With a few simple steps, anyone can discover their artistic side and achieve moments of peace and tranquility. Forty straightforward lessons promise fun and colorful results — no pressure and no skill required. This simple painting medium produces colorful, modern paintings to adorn invitations, gifts, and walls.





The forty lessons cover useful topics like:

Painting on vacation

Painting your pets

Layering colors

Mixing colors

Painting flowers and plants





The supplies are simple: a basic palette of watercolors, a selection of brushes, and nice thick paper will do the job. Your bright, whimsical art is guaranteed to bring color to any gray day. It’s never too late to pick up a new hobby — start painting your own beautiful cards and artwork today!