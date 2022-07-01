Get 20% with code SPRING23 SHOP NOW>>

Wonder Walls
Wonder Walls

How to Transform Your Space with Colorful Geometrics, Graphic Lettering, and Other Fabulous Paint Techniques

by Phoebe Cornog

by Roxy Prima

On Sale

Nov 9, 2021

Page Count

204 Pages

Publisher

storey-publishing-llc

ISBN-13

9781635862775

Genre

Nonfiction / Crafts & Hobbies / Painting

Description

Wallpaper may be desirable, but it can be expensive, difficult to install, and damaging to the wall upon removal. Street art and graffiti might seem unattainable, but everyone has an interior wall they can paint. Wall painting offers a way to achieve these modern design effects in the home, and it can be accessible to everyone — even those who don’t consider themselves artists. This bright and colorful book from the creators of Pandr Design Co. features DIY how-to wall painting techniques that will help readers discover the possibilities of paint and see their walls as their canvas.
 
Authors Phoebe Cornog and Roxy Prima take readers through wall preparation and paint selection and then teach how to achieve different techniques step by step, from marbling to sponging to geometric design to lettering and more. They address tips, tricks, and troubleshooting and help readers customize their home — without breaking a sweat or breaking the bank. For fans of interior design or anyone seeking to bring color into their home and make their space unique, this book will spark the imagination, feed creativity, and deliver the confidence to do it themselves.

What's Inside

Praise

“A charming and empowering guide… Easy-to-follow instructions and glorious full-page color photos will tempt even novices into trying their hand at personalizing their walls, and the pair’s friendly tone helps take the fear factor out of large projects. These delightful ideas are just right for those looking to spice up their homes.” — PW

“Faced with a blank wall, most of us think paint or wallpaper. But there are more interesting possibilities to consider.” — New York Times
