Emma Block
Emma Block is a successful freelance illustrator who uses watercolors in a fresh and modern way and isn’t afraid to break the rules. Her watercolor and gouache paintings have gained her more than 40,000 followers on Instagram (@emmablockillustration) and she has become a reliable source of online watercolor advice. As well as inspiring budding artists all over the world online she teaches regular sellout watercolor classes in London, where she also lives.Read More
By the Author
The Joy of Watercolor
Enjoy the meditative art of watercolor with simple supplies and easy-to-follow instructions! For a soothing boost of joy and whimsy, try your hand at watercolor…