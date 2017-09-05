Emma Block

Emma Block is a successful freelance illustrator who uses watercolors in a fresh and modern way and isn’t afraid to break the rules. Her watercolor and gouache paintings have gained her more than 40,000 followers on Instagram (@emmablockillustration) and she has become a reliable source of online watercolor advice. As well as inspiring budding artists all over the world online she teaches regular sellout watercolor classes in London, where she also lives.