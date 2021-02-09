Slow Travel Journal

With beautiful watercolor illustrations and thoughtful prompts, this guided travel journal offers a place to reflect on and appreciate the beautiful details of your journeys.
As much about mindfulness as it is about travel, it will make every trip a transformative experience.
This journal features:
- Compact, travel-friendly design, with a durable hardcover case and rounded corners
- Uncoated interior paper perfect for writing and sketching
- 75 beautiful watercolor paintings interspersed to offer inspiration and joy
- 50+ prompts to help you mindfully reflect on your adventures
