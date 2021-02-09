Slow Travel Journal
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

Slow Travel Journal

The Small Delights of Going Away

by

RP Studio

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Diary / ISBN-13: 9780762499885

USD: $17.99  /  CAD: $22.99

ON SALE: October 5th 2021

Genre: Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Guided Journals

PAGE COUNT: 128

Diary
With beautiful watercolor illustrations and thoughtful prompts, this guided travel journal offers a place to reflect on and appreciate the beautiful details of your journeys.

As much about mindfulness as it is about travel, it will make every trip a transformative experience. 

This journal features:
  • Compact, travel-friendly design, with a durable hardcover case and rounded corners
  • Uncoated interior paper perfect for writing and sketching
  • 75 beautiful watercolor paintings interspersed to offer inspiration and joy
  • 50+ prompts to help you mindfully reflect on your adventures

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews