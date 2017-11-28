Learn the beauty and joy of modern lettering with By Hand, a thoughtful collection of projects and lessons to bring unique, handmade designs into your life, home, and gatherings.

In a world of screens and social media, people are constantly searching for ways to reconnect to the handmade and the authentic-to add a personal spark and a beautiful look to everyday objects and occasions. The art of modern lettering is a point of connection, a way of crafting letters and words into something that delights the eyes and feeds the soul. With unique projects, a gorgeous exposed spine and lay-flat binding, and an Instagram-worthy aesthetic, By Hand provides an inspirational jumping-off point for readers who want to incorporate lettering into a slower, more intentional lifestyle.

Blending the aspirational and the instructional, By Hand brings the beauty of lettering beyond the page, through 30 distinct projects, from watercolor placecards to cozy pillows. Relatable lessons introduce readers to the essentials of lettering, including tools (brush pens, brushes, and paint pens), essential lessons, and developing a personal style, with the warm and welcoming approach of popular Instagram letterer Nicole Miyuki Santo. Encouraging lessons sprinkled throughout the book add a touch of mindfulness, while bright, airy photography and step-by-step lettered samples make this lovely volume a stunning approach to an on-trend pastime.