Nicole Miyuki Santo
Nicole Miyuki Santo is a freelance artist, graphic designer, and teacher. Since 2015, she has taught in-person hand-lettering workshops, empowering her students, from children to adults, to tap into their creativity and develop their own unique voices. She resides in Los Angeles, California. Visit her online at http://www.nicolemiyuki.com or on Instagram @nicolemiyuki.Read More
By the Author
The Kids' Book of Hand Lettering
Create Pretty and Inspirational Hand Lettering Projects for Your Family, Friends, and Yourself! Hand lettering is making a comeback, spurred by platforms like Instagram and…
By Hand
Learn the beauty and joy of modern lettering with By Hand, a thoughtful collection of projects and lessons to bring unique, handmade designs into your…