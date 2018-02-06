The Kids' Book of Hand Lettering
The Kids' Book of Hand Lettering

20 Lessons and Projects to Decorate Your World

by Nicole Miyuki Santo

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780762463398

USD: $12.99  /  CAD: $16.99

ON SALE: October 2nd 2018

Genre: Children's Books / Juvenile Nonfiction / Crafts & Hobbies

PAGE COUNT: 192

Create Pretty and Inspirational Hand Lettering Projects for Your Family, Friends, and Yourself!

Hand lettering is making a comeback, spurred by platforms like Instagram and Pinterest. And not just adults are getting into hand lettering and calligraphy. Kids, too, can find relaxation as well as enjoyment in using hand lettering to create handmade projects for themselves and their families. The Kids’ Book of Hand Lettering will introduce young crafters to the joys of hand lettering through 20 fun and inspired DIY projects that are easy to create at home.

Nicole Miyuki Santo will walk children through the basics of hand lettering, including different lettering styles and tools (markers, brush pens, and paint pens) before they begin their projects, which include room art, bookmarks, picture frames, tote bags, party balloons and more. With full-color instructional and inspired photos and pep talks throughout to help spark creative juices, The Kids’ Book of Hand Lettering is sure to become a modern-day hand-lettering staple for crafty kids (and their parents too).

Meet The Author: Nicole Miyuki Santo

Nicole Miyuki Santo is a freelance artist, graphic designer, and teacher. Since 2015, she has taught in-person hand-lettering workshops, empowering her students, from children to adults, to tap into their creativity and develop their own unique voices. She resides in Los Angeles, California. Visit her online at http://www.nicolemiyuki.com or on Instagram @nicolemiyuki.

