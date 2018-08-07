Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Christine Kopaczewski
Christine Kopaczewski has seen every episode of The Golden Girls at least twice. She’s decidedly a Sophia. Her work has been published by Good Housekeeping, Philadelphia magazine, Business Insider, PureWow, and Yahoo. Christine is the author of The Golden Girls: Magnet Set and You Are My Golden Girl: A Fill-In Book. She lives in Philadelphia with her husband and Scottish Terrier puppy.Read More
By the Author
Stone Stacking
Find peace and serenity through the mindful art of stone stacking. This calming desktop kit includes:9 hematite stonesBeechwood trayBag of sand32-page book on the art…
The Golden Girls: Magnet Set
Bring your favorite foursome to your fridge, office, or any magnetic surface with The Golden Girls: Magnet Set! The Golden Girls follows the irreverent stories…