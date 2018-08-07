Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Christine Kopaczewski

Christine Kopaczewski has seen every episode of The Golden Girls at least twice. She’s decidedly a Sophia. Her work has been published by Good Housekeeping, Philadelphia magazine, Business Insider, PureWow, and Yahoo. Christine is the author of The Golden Girls: Magnet Set and You Are My Golden Girl: A Fill-In Book. She lives in Philadelphia with her husband and Scottish Terrier puppy.
