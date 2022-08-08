Orders over $45 ship FREE
Shopping Cart
Disney Villains Trivia Deck and Character Guide
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 18, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.
Description
In this officially licensed trivia card game and book set, Disney fans will find all their favorite Disney Villains and enjoy testing their knowledge of Disney’s most notorious baddies.
- Trivia Game: Includes 50 full-color printed trivia cards, featuring 200 questions to test your expertise of the Disney Villains
- Book Included: 88-page character guide offers complete profiles of 16 villains, from Cruella de Vil to Mother Gothel, with full-color images throughout
- Great Solo or in Groups: This game works equally well for solo play as it does for groups of 2, 3, or more
- Gift Box: Packaged in a full-color printed magnetic closure box that's perfect for safekeeping trivia cards and book and is sturdy for continued use
- Perfect Gift: A unique and handsome gift for fans of Disney Villains
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use