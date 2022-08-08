Orders over $45 ship FREE

Disney Princess Trivia Deck and Character Guide
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Disney Princess Trivia Deck and Character Guide

by Christine Kopaczewski

Regular Price $18

Regular Price $23 CAD

Kit
Kit

Regular Price $18

Regular Price $23 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around April 18, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Apr 18, 2023

Page Count

112 Pages

Publisher

RP Studio

ISBN-13

9780762481873

Genre

Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Trivia

Description

In this officially licensed trivia card game and book set, Disney fans will find all their favorite Disney princesses and enjoy testing their knowledge of these strong and resilient women.
  • Trivia Game: Includes 50 full-color printed trivia cards, featuring 200 questions to test your expertise of the Disney princesses 
  • Book Included: 112-page character guide offers complete profiles of the 12 princesses, from Snow White to Moana, with full-color images throughout
  • Great Solo or in Groups: This game works equally well for solo play as it does for groups of 2, 3, or more
  • Gift Box: Packaged in a full-color printed magnetic closure box that's perfect for safekeeping trivia cards and book and is sturdy for continued use
  • Perfect Gift: A unique and handsome gift for fans of Disney Princess
Copyright © 2023 Disney

What's Inside

Read More Read Less