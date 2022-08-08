Orders over $45 ship FREE
Disney Princess Trivia Deck and Character Guide
Description
In this officially licensed trivia card game and book set, Disney fans will find all their favorite Disney princesses and enjoy testing their knowledge of these strong and resilient women.
- Trivia Game: Includes 50 full-color printed trivia cards, featuring 200 questions to test your expertise of the Disney princesses
- Book Included: 112-page character guide offers complete profiles of the 12 princesses, from Snow White to Moana, with full-color images throughout
- Great Solo or in Groups: This game works equally well for solo play as it does for groups of 2, 3, or more
- Gift Box: Packaged in a full-color printed magnetic closure box that's perfect for safekeeping trivia cards and book and is sturdy for continued use
- Perfect Gift: A unique and handsome gift for fans of Disney Princess
