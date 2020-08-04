Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Parks and Recreation: Trivia Deck and Episode Guide

by

Test your expertise of Parks and Recreation — from the hilarious characters to the most memorable moments — with this one-of-a-kind episode guide and trivia set based on the award-winning series. Take a walk down memory lane with Leslie Knope and your favorite staff at the Parks Department in Pawnee as you brush up on your knowledge with the 88-page episode guide, including brief summaries of all seven seasons and 125 episodes. Then gather your closest friends for a lightning round of trivia with a deck of 50 cards and 200 questions. Categories include:
  • Leslie Knope
  • April & Andy
  • Ron Swanson
  • Parks Department Adventures
Store the episode guide and trivia deck together in the handsome magnetic closure box for safe-keeping.
Genre: Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Trivia

On Sale: April 27th 2021

Price: $18 / $23 (CAD)

Page Count: 88

ISBN-13: 9780762472512

RP Studio
Kit
