Parks and Recreation: Trivia Deck and Episode Guide
Test your expertise of Parks and Recreation — from the hilarious characters to the most memorable moments — with this one-of-a-kind episode guide and trivia set based on the award-winning series. Take a walk down memory lane with Leslie Knope and your favorite staff at the Parks Department in Pawnee as you brush up on your knowledge with the 88-page episode guide, including brief summaries of all seven seasons and 125 episodes. Then gather your closest friends for a lightning round of trivia with a deck of 50 cards and 200 questions. Categories include:Read More
- Leslie Knope
- April & Andy
- Ron Swanson
- Parks Department Adventures
