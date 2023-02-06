Visit our store for discounts & free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

Ode to Hip-Hop Trivia Deck & Guidebook
Ode to Hip-Hop Trivia Deck & Guidebook

by Kiana Fitzgerald

Illustrated by Russell Abrahams

Game
This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around October 3, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

On Sale

Oct 3, 2023

Page Count

72 Pages

Publisher

RP Studio

ISBN-13

9780762484829

Genre

Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Trivia

Description

This fun and challenging game offers hip-hop listeners 200 questions to test their knowledge of the genre! Set includes:
  • Trivia Deck: 50 full-color printed cards filled with trivia questions (4 per card, for a total of 200 questions)
  • Range of Eras and Subjects: Questions on hip-hop history cover a range of subjects from iconic album releases to key players to little known facts, from hip-hop's birth in the Bronx through modern day; cards measure 3 x 5 inches
  • Keepsake Box: Cards are housed in full-color printed keepsake box with magnetic closure
  • Entertain Like a Pro: This game works for solo play as well as groups of 2, 3, or more
  • Perfect Gift: A fun and meaningful deck for anyone who appreciates this iconic genre

What's Inside

