Seinfeld: A to Z Guide and Trivia Deck
Description
Relive the greatest, laugh-out-loud moments featuring Jerry, Elaine, George, and Kramer in this one-of-a-kind trivia game and book set celebrating the quintessential modern sitcom, Seinfeld.
About this item:
- Everything From the Show about Nothing: The characters, food, quotable lines, funny moments, Kramer's schemes, and George's embarrassments are featured in this one-of-a-kind trivia collection.
- Who is the Master of the Seinfeld Domain: Gather your gang of friends for lightning round of trivia with a set of 50 cards featuring 200 questions.
- Book Included: The Seinfeld A to Z Guide is packed with encyclopedic entries on the show's characters, props, places, situations, and yadda yadda yadda, featuring full-color photography and illustrations throughout. This paperback book is 3 x 5 inches and 88 pages.
- Collectible Packaging: The cards and book are housed in a full-color printed magnetic closure box.
- Officially Licensed: An official Seinfeld trivia game.
