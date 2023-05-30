Orders over $45 ship FREE

Seinfeld: A to Z Guide and Trivia Deck
by Tom Brennan

Kit
On Sale

May 30, 2023

Page Count

88 Pages

Publisher

RP Studio

ISBN-13

9780762482443

Genre

Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Trivia

Description

Relive the greatest, laugh-out-loud moments featuring Jerry, Elaine, George, and Kramer in this one-of-a-kind trivia game and book set celebrating the quintessential modern sitcom, Seinfeld

About this item:
  • Everything From the Show about Nothing: The characters, food, quotable lines, funny moments, Kramer's schemes, and George's embarrassments are featured in this one-of-a-kind trivia collection.
  • Who is the Master of the Seinfeld Domain: Gather your gang of friends for lightning round of trivia with a set of 50 cards featuring 200 questions. 
  • Book Included: The Seinfeld A to Z Guide is packed with encyclopedic entries on the show's characters, props, places, situations, and yadda yadda yadda, featuring full-color photography and illustrations throughout. This paperback book is 3 x 5 inches and 88 pages.
  • Collectible Packaging: The cards and book are housed in a full-color printed magnetic closure box.
  • Officially Licensed: An official Seinfeld trivia game.
Copyright © 2023 Castle Rock Entertainment.  SEINFELD and all related characters and elements © & TM Castle Rock Entertainment. WB SHIELD: © & TM WBEI. (s23)

