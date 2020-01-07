Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
The Golden Girls: Talking Button
Pay tribute to The Golden Girls with this one-of-a-kind talking button that fans everywhere can display at home or the office.Read More
Fans of the beloved show, The Golden Girls, will love this fun kit that includes a button that pays tribute to everyone’s favorite foursome. Kit includes:
- A talking button featuring hilarious phrases from the show
- Mini book with quotes and full-color photos
Trade Paperback
