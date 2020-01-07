Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

The Golden Girls: Talking Button

The Golden Girls: Talking Button

by

Pay tribute to The Golden Girls with this one-of-a-kind talking button that fans everywhere can display at home or the office.

Fans of the beloved show, The Golden Girls, will love this fun kit that includes a button that pays tribute to everyone’s favorite foursome. Kit includes:
  • A talking button featuring hilarious phrases from the show
  • Mini book with quotes and full-color photos
Read More

Genre: Nonfiction / Performing Arts / Comedy

On Sale: September 15th 2020

Price: $12.95 / $16.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780762499144

Hachette Logo Large
Trade Paperback
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews