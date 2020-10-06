The Golden Girls Motivational Posters

Perfect for framing or washi-taping to your walls, this officially licensed deluxe poster art book features twelve unique 8″ x 10″ removable designs of Blanche, Rose, Dorothy, and Sophia alongside some of their most hilarious and iconic catchphrases. Posters include:
- “As they say in St. Olaf, ‘Helgenbargenflergenflurfennerfen!'” — Rose
- “Nobody ever believes me when I’m telling the truth. I guess it’s the curse of being a devastatingly beautiful woman.” — Blanche
- “Go to sleep, sweetheart. Pray for brains.” — Dorothy
- “Have I given you any indication at all that I care?” — Sophia
- “You truly are one chromosome away from being a potato.” — Dorothy
- “If this sauce were a person, I’d get naked and make love to it.” — Sophia
And more!
Reader Reviews
The Golden Girls: Forever Golden
A deluxe boxed set of four hilarious yet heartwarming autobiographies from your favorite Golden Girls. Celebrate The Golden Girls with this handsome set, including four…
The Golden Girls: Trivia Deck and Episode Guide
From the hilarious characters to the most memorable moments, test your knowledge of The Golden Girls with this officially licensed episode guide and trivia set…
The Golden Girls: You Are My Golden Girl
Let your spouse, sister, mom, or best friend know, "you're my Golden Girl" with this charming DIY gift book, inspired by everyone's favorite foursome from…
The Golden Girls: A Guided Journal
Put your thoughts, dreams, ideas, and inspirations to paper in this one of a kind guided journal, a must-have for Golden Girls fans.Now fans of…
The Golden Girls: Magnet Set
Bring your favorite foursome to your fridge, office, or any magnetic surface with The Golden Girls: Magnet Set!The Golden Girls follows the irreverent stories of…