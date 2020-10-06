The Golden Girls Motivational Posters
The Golden Girls Motivational Posters

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9780762473366

USD: $13.99  /  CAD: $18.99

ON SALE: June 15th 2021

Genre: Nonfiction / Performing Arts / Television / Genres / Comedy

PAGE COUNT: 24

Decorate your home, office, or dorm room with this set of 12 sassy posters celebrating your favorite foursome from The Golden Girls.

Perfect for framing or washi-taping to your walls, this officially licensed deluxe poster art book features twelve unique 8″ x 10″ removable designs of Blanche, Rose, Dorothy, and Sophia alongside some of their most hilarious and iconic catchphrases. Posters include:

  • “As they say in St. Olaf, ‘Helgenbargenflergenflurfennerfen!'” — Rose
  • “Nobody ever believes me when I’m telling the truth. I guess it’s the curse of being a devastatingly beautiful woman.” — Blanche
  • “Go to sleep, sweetheart. Pray for brains.” — Dorothy
  • “Have I given you any indication at all that I care?” — Sophia
  • “You truly are one chromosome away from being a potato.” — Dorothy
  • “If this sauce were a person, I’d get naked and make love to it.” — Sophia
    And more!

What's Inside

