Disney Publishing Worldwide

Disney Publishing Worldwide (DPW) is one of the world’s largest children’s publishing brands, igniting imagination through storytelling in ever-inventive ways. As part of the Disney Parks, Experiences and Products segment, DPW brings the magic of The Walt Disney Company’s powerful brands and franchises, including Disney, Pixar, Marvel, Star Wars, ESPN, 20th Century Studios, and National Geographic, to fans around the world.