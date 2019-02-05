The Golden Girls: You Are My Golden Girl

Let your spouse, sister, mom, or best friend know, “you’re my Golden Girl” with this charming DIY gift book, inspired by everyone’s favorite foursome from The Golden Girls: Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, and Sophia.



Whether your recipient is a Rose or decidedly a Sophia, this is the perfect way to let her know how you feel about your friendship. Once you fill in the prompts, this book becomes a personalized gift full of funny, memorable, and sweet expressions of appreciation that your loved one will cherish for years to come. This gift book features full-color photography from The Golden Girls throughout.

