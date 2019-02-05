The Golden Girls: You Are My Golden Girl
The Golden Girls: You Are My Golden Girl

A Fill-In Book

by Christine Kopaczewski

RP Studio

Hardcover / ISBN-13: 9780762496440

USD: $12  /  CAD: $16

ON SALE: October 8th 2019

Genre: Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Guided Journals

PAGE COUNT: 96

Let your spouse, sister, mom, or best friend know, “you’re my Golden Girl” with this charming DIY gift book, inspired by everyone’s favorite foursome from The Golden Girls: Dorothy, Rose, Blanche, and Sophia.

Whether your recipient is a Rose or decidedly a Sophia, this is the perfect way to let her know how you feel about your friendship. Once you fill in the prompts, this book becomes a personalized gift full of funny, memorable, and sweet expressions of appreciation that your loved one will cherish for years to come. This gift book features full-color photography from The Golden Girls throughout.

