Whether your recipient is a Rose or decidedly a Sophia, this is the perfect way to let her know how you feel about your friendship. Once you fill in the prompts, this book becomes a personalized gift full of funny, memorable, and sweet expressions of appreciation that your loved one will cherish for years to come. This gift book features full-color photography from The Golden Girls throughout.
The Golden Girls: Talking Button
Pay tribute to The Golden Girls with this officially licensed kit celebrating everyone’s favorite foursome, including a one-of-a-kind talking button to display at home or…
The Golden Girls: Forever Golden
A deluxe boxed set of four hilarious yet heartwarming autobiographies from your favorite Golden Girls. Celebrate The Golden Girls with this handsome set, including four…
The Golden Girls: Trivia Deck and Episode Guide
From the hilarious characters to the most memorable moments, test your knowledge of The Golden Girls with this officially licensed episode guide and trivia set…
The Golden Girls: You Are My Golden Girl
Let your spouse, sister, mom, or best friend know, "you're my Golden Girl" with this charming DIY gift book, inspired by everyone's favorite foursome from…
The Golden Girls: A Guided Journal
Put your thoughts, dreams, ideas, and inspirations to paper in this one of a kind guided journal, a must-have for Golden Girls fans.Now fans of…
The Golden Girls: Magnet Set
Bring your favorite foursome to your fridge, office, or any magnetic surface with The Golden Girls: Magnet Set!The Golden Girls follows the irreverent stories of…