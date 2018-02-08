Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Everyday Magic

by

In Everyday Magic, magician Justin Flom will teach you all you need to know to perform 10 amazing and how-did-you-do-that magic tricks.

This portable set includes a uniquely designed set of cards and an 88-page mini book with step-by-step instructions and illustrations. It’s the perfect magic show in a box!



Genre: Nonfiction / Games & Activities / Magic

On Sale: October 2nd 2018

Price: $9.95 / $12.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 88

ISBN-13: 9780762492589

Trade Paperback
