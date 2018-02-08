Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Everyday Magic
In Everyday Magic, magician Justin Flom will teach you all you need to know to perform 10 amazing and how-did-you-do-that magic tricks.Read More
This portable set includes a uniquely designed set of cards and an 88-page mini book with step-by-step instructions and illustrations. It’s the perfect magic show in a box!
!
This portable set includes a uniquely designed set of cards and an 88-page mini book with step-by-step instructions and illustrations. It’s the perfect magic show in a box!
!
Trade Paperback
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use