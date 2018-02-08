Perfect the art of magic with simple every day objects and tips from professional magician Justin Flom.

Using every day objects, daring magician Justin Flom (434K Facebook followers and 153K subscribers on YouTube) will teach kids all they need to know to perform 30 amazing and how-did-you-do-that magic tricks at the turn of a hat. Featuring step-by-step instructions and illustrations, Everyday Magic for Kids will give budding magicians all the tips they need in order to wow their friends and family, whether at home, at school, or on the go. Tricks will vary from card tricks to tricks with coins and other small objects to tricks that can be done with friends/family members. The book also includes introductory material about how to act like a magician and the basics of performing magic in front of an audience (be it a friend or a room of people).