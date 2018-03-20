Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Janelle Elise Photography
Justin Flom
Justin Flom is best known for his YouTube series and television show Wizard Wars in which he performs magic with ordinary objects. Along with his video and television work, he performs live with either his own touring show or opening for music acts in large venues. He has appeared on Ellen, The Today Show, Rachael Ray, and others, and has worked with brands such as Coke, American Airlines, and Kellogg’s. He divides his time between Las Vegas and Nashville.Read More
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use
By the Author
Everyday Magic for Kids
Perfect the art of magic with simple every day objects and tips from professional magician Justin Flom. Using every day objects, daring magician Justin Flom…
Everyday Magic
In Everyday Magic, magician Justin Flom will teach you all you need to know to perform 10 amazing and how-did-you-do-that magic tricks. This portable set…