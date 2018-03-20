Justin Flom

Justin Flom is best known for his YouTube series and television show Wizard Wars in which he performs magic with ordinary objects. Along with his video and television work, he performs live with either his own touring show or opening for music acts in large venues. He has appeared on Ellen, The Today Show, Rachael Ray, and others, and has worked with brands such as Coke, American Airlines, and Kellogg’s. He divides his time between Las Vegas and Nashville.