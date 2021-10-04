Harry Potter Spell Magic

In this officially licensed Wizarding World card game and book set, Harry Potter fans test their skills in matching spell names to their meaning, with a set of fully illustrated collectible cards.
- CARD PAIRING GAME: Includes 50 full-color printed cards to match 25 sets of spells with their meaning; set highlights a wide range of spells from leviosa to riddikulus to avada kedavra
- BOOK INCLUDED: An accompanying book offers play instruction and further detail on the spells in the deck
- GREAT SOLO OR IN GROUPS: This game works for solo play as well as groups of 2, 3, or more
- GIFT BOX: Card deck and book set packaged in a full-color printed box that's sturdy for continued use
- PERFECT GIFT: A unique gift for fans of the Wizarding World and Harry Potter
- OFFICIALLY LICENSED: Authentic Wizarding World collectible
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use