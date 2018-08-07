Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Mean Girls Magnets

Mean Girls Magnets

That’s so fetch!
The Mean Girls Magnets mini kit features 10 magnets emblazoned with some of the most memorable one-liners from the comedic masterpiece. Also included is a 32-page mini “Burn Book” with quotes and images from the 2004 film.

Magnets feature the following grool phrases:

  • On Wednesdays we wear pink
  • You go Glen Coco
  • She doesn’t even go here
  • So you agree? You think you’re really pretty?
  • Is butter a carb?
  • SO fetch
  • Get in loser, we’re going shopping
  • I’m a mouse, duh
  • I’m not like a regular mom. I’m a cool mom.
  • Boo, you whore
Read More

Genre: Fiction / Humor / Topic / Celebrity & Popular Culture

On Sale: April 2nd 2019

Price: $9.95 / $12.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780762494095

Hachette Logo Large
Trade Paperback
Read Excerpt

Request Desk/Exam Copy

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Miniature Editions

RP Minis