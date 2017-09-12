Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: Bendable Bowtruckle

Fans of J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World will be enchanted by this life-size collectible–a poseable figure of Pickett, Newt Scamander’s Bowtruckle companion in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Kit includes:

  • 5″ bendable, poseable figure of Pickett
  • 2 full-color magnets
  • Description card on the Bowtruckle of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
Newt Scamander and his Bowtruckle buddy, Pickett, are constant companions. Now he can be yours, too!

Genre: Nonfiction / Performing Arts / Film / Genres / Science Fiction & Fantasy

On Sale: April 3rd 2018

Price: $9.95 / $12.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780762460731

