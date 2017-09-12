Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.
Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them: Bendable Bowtruckle
Fans of J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World will be enchanted by this life-size collectible–a poseable figure of Pickett, Newt Scamander’s Bowtruckle companion in Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them. Kit includes:Read More
- 5″ bendable, poseable figure of Pickett
- 2 full-color magnets
- Description card on the Bowtruckle of Fantastic Beasts and Where to Find Them
General merchandise
By clicking ‘Sign Up,’ I acknowledge that I have read and agree to Hachette Book Group’s Privacy Policy and Terms of Use