Yes Way Rosé Mini Kit

With Wine Charms, Drink Stirrers, and Recipes for a Good Time

With enamel wine charms, cocktail stirrers, and irresistible recipe cards, the Yes Way Rosé Mini Kit is the ultimate celebration of the pink drink.

Live your best life and celebrate all those rose vibes with the Yes Way Rosé Mini Kit! This charming gift set is the perfect pairing for your favorite bottle of rose — so get ready to party!

This kit includes:
  • Set of 3 enamel wine charms
  • Branded cocktail stir sticks
  • Full-color recipe cards, bound in a postcard-style book
Genre: Cooking / Cooking / Beverages / Alcoholic / Wine

On Sale: April 9th 2019

Price: $9.95 / $12.5 (CAD)

Page Count: 32

ISBN-13: 9780762493135

