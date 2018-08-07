Please take a moment to review Hachette Book Group's updated Privacy Policy: read the updated policy here.

Erica Blumenthal

Erica Blumenthal and Nikki Huganir are the founders and creative voices behind Yes Way Rose.

Erica Blumenthal, a graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology, has worked as a fashion editor and writer at numerous publications, including Interview, JANE, and Spin. She also wrote the “Browsing” column for the New York Times prior to starting Yes Way Rose in 2013.

