Erica Blumenthal
Erica Blumenthal and Nikki Huganir are the founders and creative voices behind Yes Way Rose.
Erica Blumenthal, a graduate of the Fashion Institute of Technology, has worked as a fashion editor and writer at numerous publications, including Interview, JANE, and Spin. She also wrote the “Browsing” column for the New York Times prior to starting Yes Way Rose in 2013.
By the Author
Yes Way Rosé
Get in the pink wine state of mind with Yes Way Rosé, the ultimate guide to drinking and entertaining with the blush beverage, from the…