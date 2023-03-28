Orders over $45 ship FREE

Rick Steves Amsterdam & the Netherlands
by Rick Steves

Mar 28, 2023

545 Pages

9781641713771

Travel / Travel / Europe / Benelux Countries (belgium, Netherlands, Luxembourg)

Bike cobblestone streets, cruise on charming canals, and stop and smell the tulips: experience the Netherlands with Rick Steves! Inside Rick Steves Amsterdam & the Netherlands you'll find:
  • Comprehensive coverage for spending a week or more exploring Amsterdam and the Netherlands
  • Rick's strategic advice on how to get the most out of your time and money, with rankings of his must-see favorites
  • Top sights and hidden gems, from the Van Gogh museum and Rembrandt's home workshop, to cozy "brown" cafés
  • How to connect with local culture: Explore Amsterdam by bicycle, sample distinctive Dutch cheeses, and chat with a friendly local over beer brewed from 1,000-year-old recipes
  • Beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps with Rick's candid, humorous insight
  • The best places to eat, sleep, and relax over a pint
  • Self-guided walking tours of lively neighborhoods and incredible museums
  • Detailed maps for exploring on the go
  • Useful resources including a packing list, a Dutch phrase book, a historical overview, and recommended reading
  • Over 500 bible-thin pages include everything worth seeing without weighing you down
  • Complete, up-to-date information on Amsterdam, Haarlem, Delft, Alkmaar and Zaanse Schans, Edam, Volendam, Marken, Hoorn, Enkhuizen, the Historic Triangle, Flevoland, Keukenhof, Aalsmeer, Leiden, The Hague, Rotterdam, Utrecht, Arnhem, and more
Make the most of every day and every dollar with Rick Steves Amsterdam & the Netherlands.

Spending less than a week in Amsterdam? Try Rick Steves Pocket Amsterdam.

