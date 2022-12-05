Use CHEER for 20% off at checkout! Free shipping on $35+ Last day for holiday shipping is 12/13.
Moon Northern California Road Trips
Drives along the Coast, Redwoods, and Mountains with the Best Stops along the Way
Explore iconic San Francisco, stroll along foggy coastal cliffs, or climb the peaks of the Sierra Nevada: Answer the call of the open road with Moon Northern California Road Trips.
Looking to explore more of America on wheels? Try Moon Southern California Road Trips or The Open Road.
- Pick Your Road Trip: Find flexible getaways throughout NorCal, like three-day routes through Wine Country, Lake Tahoe, Monterey and Big Sur, and more, or combine them for an epic 21-day driving tour
- Eat, Sleep, Stop and Explore: With lists of the best places for hikes, wine-tasting, water sports, and more, you can take on the steep streets of San Francisco, sample wine at its source in Sonoma, and pitch a tent in the pines of Yosemite. Spot whales in Bodega Bay, hike through towering redwoods or up to the peak of Mount Lassen, and raft down the Sacramento River
- Maps and Driving Tools: Easy-to-use maps keep you oriented on and off the highway, along with site-to-site mileage, driving times, detailed directions, and full-color photos throughout
- Local Expertise: Northern Californians Stuart Thornton and Kayla Anderson share their tips on where to stop and what to see
- How to Plan Your Trip: Know when and where to get gas and how to avoid traffic, plus tips for driving in different road and weather conditions and suggestions for LGBTQ travelers, seniors, travelers of color, and road-trippers with kids
- Coverage of San Francisco, Wine Country, the Sonoma and Mendocino Coasts, the North Coast and Redwoods, Shasta and Lassen, Lake Tahoe, the Eastern Sierra Lakes, Yosemite National Park, Monterey and Big Sur, and Ashland, Oregon
