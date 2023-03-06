Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>
Moon Best of Greece
Make the Most of 7-10 Days
- Flexible, strategic itineraries: Choose the best home base for you, with itinerary options for 1-3 days in different regions and side trips that can be combined for a longer trip
- Authentic can’t-miss experiences: Discover the best beaches, ancient sites, hikes, nightlife, and more. Explore the well-preserved ruins of Delphi, kayak the Acheron River, or soak up the college-town vibe of Thessaloniki. Discover under-the-radar coastal getaways beloved by locals and snack on delicious mezze. Summit Mount Olympus, relax on unspoiled beaches, and tour Greece’s oldest stone-constructed villages
- Local insight on how to experience Greece like an insider, support local and sustainable businesses, and avoid crowds
- Helpful charts with travel times
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
- Background information on Greece’s landscape, history, and mythology
About Moon Travel Guides: Moon was founded in 1973 to empower independent, active, and conscious travel. We prioritize local businesses, outdoor recreation, and traveling strategically and sustainably. Moon Travel Guides are written by local, expert authors with great stories to tell—and they can't wait to share their favorite places with you.
