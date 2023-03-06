Check out our Store + free shipping over $35 SHOP NOW>>

Moon Best of Greece
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Moon Best of Greece

Make the Most of 7-10 Days

by Joanna Kalafatis

by Sarah Souli

Regular Price $24.99

Regular Price $30.99 CAD

Trade Paperback
ebook
Trade Paperback
ebook

Regular Price $24.99

Regular Price $30.99 CAD

This item is a preorder. Your payment method will be charged immediately, and the product is expected to ship on or around November 21, 2023. This date is subject to change due to shipping delays beyond our control.

Also Available From:

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Bookshop Target Walmart

On Sale

Nov 21, 2023

Page Count

400 Pages

Publisher

Moon Travel logo

ISBN-13

9781640499645

Genre

Travel / Travel / Europe / Greece

Description

From ancient ruins and picturesque mountain towns to epic hikes and secluded beaches, a week in the Mediterranean awaits with Moon Best of Greece. Inside you’ll find:
  • Flexible, strategic itineraries: Choose the best home base for you, with itinerary options for 1-3 days in different regions and side trips that can be combined for a longer trip
  • Authentic can’t-miss experiences: Discover the best beaches, ancient sites, hikes, nightlife, and more. Explore the well-preserved ruins of Delphi, kayak the Acheron River, or soak up the college-town vibe of Thessaloniki. Discover under-the-radar coastal getaways beloved by locals and snack on delicious mezze. Summit Mount Olympus, relax on unspoiled beaches, and tour Greece’s oldest stone-constructed villages
  • Local insight on how to experience Greece like an insider, support local and sustainable businesses, and avoid crowds
  • Helpful charts with travel times
  • Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout
  • Background information on Greece’s landscape, history, and mythology
With Moon's selective coverage and strategic tips, you can experience the best of Greece.

Island-hopping on a longer trip? Check out Moon Greek Islands & Athens.
 

About Moon Travel Guides: Moon was founded in 1973 to empower independent, active, and conscious travel. We prioritize local businesses, outdoor recreation, and traveling strategically and sustainably. Moon Travel Guides are written by local, expert authors with great stories to tell—and they can't wait to share their favorite places with you. 

For more inspiration, follow @moonguides on social media.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Travel Guide