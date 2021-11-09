Moon Nashville
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Moon Nashville

Can’t-Miss Experiences, Food & Music, Local Favorites

by Margaret Littman

Moon Travel logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781640496231

USD: $19.99  /  CAD: $24.99

ON SALE: July 26th 2022

Genre: Travel / Travel / United States / South / East South Central (al, Ky, Ms, Tn)

PAGE COUNT: 312

Trade Paperback
Move to the beat and savor the unique creative energy of Music City. From hot chicken to warm Southern hospitality, experience it all with Moon Nashville.
  • Explore the City: Navigate by neighborhood or by activity with color-coded maps
  • See the Sights: Watch country music's top acts at the Grand Ole Opry, tour the storied halls of the Tennessee State Capitol, and pay homage to legends at the Country Music Hall of Fame. Stroll the Vanderbilt and Fisk campuses, shop for vintage records and handcrafted jewelry, and go honky-tonking late into the night
  • Get a Taste of the City: Cast your vote for the best authentic hot chicken, dine at a classic meat-and-three, or delight in food truck feasts featuring Egyptian treats, farm-fresh peaches, and fiery moonshine
  • Bars and Nightlife: Tap your foot to some live music at the Bluebird Café or pull up a barstool for a flight of classic Tennessee whiskeys. Get inspired by up-and-coming singers in The Basement before finding your own voice at Lonnie's Western Room karaoke, or try a free line dance lesson at Wildhorse Saloon
  • Local Advice from Nashvillian Margaret Littman on her beloved home city
  • Flexible, strategic itineraries including a two-day tour, a foodie weekend, and Nashville on a budget, plus day trips to Land Between the Lakes, Mammoth Cave, the Jack Daniels Distillery in Lynchburg, and more
  • Tips for Travelers including where to stay, how to safely bike in the city, plus advice for LGBTQ+ visitors, international travelers, and families with children
  • Maps and Tools like background information on the history and culture of Nashville, easy-to-read maps, full-color photos, and neighborhood guides from Midtown to Music Valley
Experience the best of Music City with Moon Nashville

Hitting the road? Try Moon Blue Ridge Parkway Road Trip or Moon Nashville to New Orleans Road Trip

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Reader Reviews

Travel Guide