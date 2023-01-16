Free shipping on orders $35+
Moon Norway
Best Hikes, Road Trips, Scenic Excursions
From majestic fjords and mountains to fairytale towns and picturesque harbors, Norway is one of a kind. Savor Scandinavian life like a local with Moon Norway. Inside you’ll find:
Seeing more of Scandinavia? Check out Moon Copenhagen & Beyond.
- Flexible itineraries including a two week 'Best of Norway' a long weekend in Oslo, and more
- Outdoor adventures: Tip-toe across the blue-tinted ice of a glacier, climb dramatic rock formations, and trek to Tromsø to learn more about the Sami, the Indigenous people of Scandinavia. Watch the Northern Lights dance across the sky, kayak the spectacular Western fjords, and spot wildlife from puffins to polar bears
- Must-see highlights and unique experiences: Explore an authentic Viking village, stroll and shop in sophisticated Oslo, and wander the cobblestone streets of Bergen’s historic dock area. Road-trip the Lofoten Isles for unforgettable views at every turn, marvel at the elaborate architecture of stave churches, and feast on farm-to-table cuisine
- Honest insight from Norwegian writer Lisa Stentvedt on her beloved home country, with tips for traveling sustainably and avoiding crowds
- Detailed maps and full-color, vibrant photos throughout
- Focused coverage of Oslo, Bergen, Stavanger and Southern Norway, Ålesund, the Lofoten Isles, and more
- Thorough background information on the landscape, wildlife, history, government, and culture
