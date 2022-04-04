Moon Alaska
Read Excerpt Glasses Icon Icon of eye glasses over an open book

Request Desk/Exam Copy Academic Icon Academic icon

Moon Alaska

Scenic Drives, National Parks, Best Hikes

by Lisa Maloney

Moon Travel logo

Buy Now:

Amazon Barnes & Noble Books-A-Million Indiebound See All

Trade Paperback / ISBN-13: 9781640496538

USD: $24.99  /  CAD: $30.99

ON SALE: December 20th 2022

Genre: Travel / Travel / United States / West / Pacific (ak, Ca, Hi, Nv, Or, Wa)

PAGE COUNT: 496

Select a format:

Trade Paperback
ebook
Remote, wild, and all-around otherworldly, Alaska promises unforgettable adventure. Discover the heart of "The Last Frontier" with Moon Alaska. Inside you'll find:
  • Strategic itineraries, whether you have a week to hit the top sights or a month to explore the whole state, with ideas for outdoor adventurers, history buffs, road-trippers, wildlife enthusiasts, and more
  • The top outdoor activities: Embark on a glacier hike, cast your line in the halibut capital of the world, or take an intrepid "flightseeing" tour to secluded glacier landings in Denali National Park. Experience the thrill of spotting wild bears, moose, wolves, or even a walrus, or hop on a boat at Columbia Glacier to watch sea otters, harbor seals, and whales glide through the water. Kayak on tranquil sounds and secluded lakes or camp under a crystal-clear sky full of stars
  • Unique experiences: Learn about Alaska's native cultures, visit quirky small towns, and discover the best spots to witness the enchanting northern lights
  • Honest advice from Anchorage local and outdoor aficionado Lisa Maloney on when to go, what to pack, and where to stay, from campsites and hostels to B&Bs and resort fishing lodges
  • Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout, plus a full-color foldout map
  • How to get there and get around by plane, train, ferry, cruise ship, or guided tour
  • Thorough background on the culture, weather, wildlife, local laws, and history, plus health and safety information
With Moon Alaska's practical tips and expert insight, you can find your adventure.

Headed to Canada? Try Moon Vancouver & Canadian Rockies Road Trip or Moon Banff National Park.

What's Inside

Read More Read Less

Travel Guide