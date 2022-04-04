Remote, wild, and all-around otherworldly, Alaska promises unforgettable adventure. Discover the heart of "The Last Frontier" with Moon Alaska. Inside you'll find:
Headed to Canada? Try Moon Vancouver & Canadian Rockies Road Trip or Moon Banff National Park.
- Strategic itineraries, whether you have a week to hit the top sights or a month to explore the whole state, with ideas for outdoor adventurers, history buffs, road-trippers, wildlife enthusiasts, and more
- The top outdoor activities: Embark on a glacier hike, cast your line in the halibut capital of the world, or take an intrepid "flightseeing" tour to secluded glacier landings in Denali National Park. Experience the thrill of spotting wild bears, moose, wolves, or even a walrus, or hop on a boat at Columbia Glacier to watch sea otters, harbor seals, and whales glide through the water. Kayak on tranquil sounds and secluded lakes or camp under a crystal-clear sky full of stars
- Unique experiences: Learn about Alaska's native cultures, visit quirky small towns, and discover the best spots to witness the enchanting northern lights
- Honest advice from Anchorage local and outdoor aficionado Lisa Maloney on when to go, what to pack, and where to stay, from campsites and hostels to B&Bs and resort fishing lodges
- Full-color photos and detailed maps throughout, plus a full-color foldout map
- How to get there and get around by plane, train, ferry, cruise ship, or guided tour
- Thorough background on the culture, weather, wildlife, local laws, and history, plus health and safety information
