Moon Southern California Road Trips
Drives along the Beaches, Mountains, and Deserts with the Best Stops along the Way
Description
Hit the beach, hike hidden trails, or soak up some desert sun: the outdoor adventures are endless with Moon Southern California Road Trips.
Spending more time in the city? Check out Moon 52 Things to Do in Los Angeles. Want to extend your adventure? Check out Moon Northern California Road Trips.
- Pick Your Road Trip: Find flexible getaways throughout SoCal like three-day routes up the coast, through Death Valley, Ojai, and more, or combine them for an epic two-week driving tour
- Eat, Sleep, Stop and Explore: With lists of the best beaches, hikes, wineries, and more, you can tour backlots in Los Angeles, feel like a kid again at Disneyland, and feast on tacos and craft beer in San Diego. Climb Joshua Tree's rock formations to stunning views, ski and surf in the same day, and get a taste of the laidback lifestyle in Santa Barbara and Palm Springs
- Maps and Driving Tools: Easy-to-use maps keep you oriented on and off the highway, along with site-to-site mileage, driving times, detailed directions, and full-color photos throughout
- Local Expertise: San Diego native, brew enthusiast, and avid surfer Ian Anderson shares his tips on where to stop and what to see
- How to Plan Your Trip: Know when and where to get gas and how to avoid traffic, plus tips for driving in different road conditions and suggestions for LGBTQ travelers, seniors, travelers of color, and road-trippers with kids
- Coverage of Los Angeles, Disneyland, beaches from Malibu to La Jolla, San Diego, Anza Borrego State Park, Palm Springs & Joshua Tree, Route 66, Santa Barbara, San Luis Obispo, and Hearst Castle, plus Las Vegas
