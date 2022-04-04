Rick Steves Germany
Rick Steves Germany

by Rick Steves

ON SALE: December 6th 2022

Genre: Travel / Travel / Europe / Germany

PAGE COUNT: 1040

Now more than ever, you can count on Rick Steves to tell you what you really need to know when traveling through Germany. From fairy-tale castles and alpine forests to quaint villages and modern cities: experience it all with Rick Steves! Inside Rick Steves Germany you'll find:
  • Fully updated, comprehensive coverage for planning a multi-week trip through Germany
  • Rick's strategic advice on how to get the most out of your time and money, with rankings of his must-see favorites
  • Top sights and hidden gems, from the towering Zugspitze and jagged Alps to rustic villages and delicious strudel
  • How to connect with local culture: Stroll through a Cristkindlemarkt around Christmas, chat with fans about the latest fussball match, or kick back in a biergarten
  • Beat the crowds, skip the lines, and avoid tourist traps with Rick's candid, humorous insight
  • The best places to eat, sleep, and relax with a Berliner Weisse in hand
  • Self-guided walking tours of lively neighborhoods and incredible museums
  • Vital trip-planning tools, like how to link destinations, build your itinerary, and get from place to place
  • Detailed maps, including a fold-out map for exploring on the go
  • Over 1,000 bible-thin pages include everything worth seeing without weighing you down
  • Coverage of Munich, Bavaria, Tirol, Salzburg, Berchtesgaden, Baden-Baden, the Black Forest, Rothenburg, Würzburg, Frankfurt, Rhine Valley, Mosel Valley, Trier, Cologne, Nürnburg, Lutherland, Leipzig, Dresden, Berlin, Hamburg, and more
  • Covid-related travel info and resources for a smooth trip
Make the most of every day and every dollar with Rick Steves Germany.

Planning a one- to two-week trip? Check out Rick Steves Best of Germany.

